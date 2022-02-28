Idaho Law: Don’t Get Caught With Your Pants Down or Else

Outdated Idaho State laws will make you chuckle at times, but this one is sure to make you scratch your head. Especially for our more “natural” friends.

But first, let’s look at some other really random laws in Idaho that just don’t make any sense.

And this one really takes the cake. Illegal PDA? Only in Idaho.

Is PDA illegal in Idaho? Let's Find Out

Also, did you know that weed in Idaho is illegal, but only to consume? Confusing, we know. Here’s a little more of an explanation:

Is Cannabis legal in Boise, Idaho? Breaking Hemp News! Idaho (being a naturally conservative state) has stood firm in its stance against cannabis use since 1970 when the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) was passed. That is, until a breaking announcement just this week.



Alright, back to what you came here for.

There’s an Idaho law that says it’s illegal to NOT wear underwear in public.

Idaho Law: Don't Forget to Wear Underwear in Public or Else...

Check out this hilarious TikTok that explains some pretty hilarious Idaho laws

