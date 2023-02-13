Adorable Idaho Cabin Has a Private, Clothing Optional Hot Spring

If you feel that life has been a little intense lately, escaping to this insanely beautiful rental in Garden Valley may be just what you need to disconnect and reenergize!

A few years ago, we stumbled across an absolutely jaw-dropping Airbnb in Garden Valley. A friend had stayed there for her anniversary and the pictures she posted of the crystal clear hot springs pool in the backyard had us wanting to know more. We eventually tracked down the property on Airbnb, but discovered that it was nearly impossible to book. Two years later, it’s not even listed on the website anymore. (You can still admire it in this photo.)

But if there’s one thing we know about Garden Valley, it’s that there are quite a few homes there that take advantage of the area’s geothermal features not just for relaxing, but for heating the homes too. We were confident that if we did a little searching, we could find something similar that would make for an absolutely unforgettable couples getaway.

And that’s how we stumbled across the incredibly beautiful (and unique) “Double J&D Historic Riverside Hot Spring Ranch.” While it looks a little more like your typical backyard pool, the property does have a private hot springs pool available to guests. The pictures sucked us in, but there was a line about the pool in the property description that made us more curious:

“24-hour private hot spring pool (clothing optional)”

So we kept reading. Turns out, this is an adults-only rental and when you book it, you and your travel partner are the only two people who will be using the property. (The hosts do live on-site, but will allow you as much privacy as you’d like.)

It was one of the two Idaho rentals chosen for House Digest’s list of “50 Charming Tiny Houses You Can Rent on Airbnb.”

As you can imagine, couples LOVE this as a place to get away from it all and really reconnect with each other! Want to take a look around? We pulled some of the coolest photos for you!

Adorable Idaho Cabin Has a Private, Clothing Optional Hot Spring Pool Leave the kids at home! This vacation get away is adults only!

