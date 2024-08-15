37 Boise Area Businesses That Have Closed Locations for Good in 2024

2024’s been full of headlines about bankruptcy and mass closures of well established brands across America. A few of those have touched the Boise area, but sadly a large chunk of the businesses on this list were locally owned and operated.

After Rite-Aid filed for bankruptcy in October 2023, our area lost several of their pharmacies. The one at 10600 W Fairview Ave closed on January 18 and hasn’t found a new permanent tenant yet, but the lights will be on during spooky season. The vacant Rite-Aid is one of the 11 Spirit Halloween stores coming to Idaho this year.

Their competitor Walgreens isn’t bankrupt, but plans for closing 150 locations started making the rounds. While it happened quietly, it did happen in Boise.

While Dollar Tree and Family Dollar didn’t file for bankruptcy either, they did announce that they’d be closing about 1,000 stores beginning this year. As you’ll see on this list, Boise wasn’t spared from the cuts.

Several struggling restaurant chains including Bloomin’ Brands, Denny’s and Carl’s Jr had to make the difficult decision to close several locations in our area.

While those major name brands dominate the headlines, the number of small, locally owned businesses exceeds the national brands on this list. They’re not all sob stories. Some businesses closed because the owners have a growing family that they want to be present for. Others closed because the owners were ready to retire. Some are just taking a break, waiting to move into a new location.

Who has said goodbye in 2024 so far? Take a look.

