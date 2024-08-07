It’s Time! Idaho’s 11 Spooky Spirit Halloween Locations for 2024 Revealed

2024’s been a tough year for many well known retailers. Rite-Aid, Walgreens, Dollar Tree and Office Depot have all closed locations throughout Idaho. While the locations they left behind may not have been profitable for those brands, there’s another retailer that considers them prime real estate!

Well, prime real estate for a few months at least! Yes, we’re talking about Spirit Halloween, the pop-up Halloween boutique that’s notorious for taking over vacant locations. While we’re still at least two weeks away from the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks and even further away from the weather cooling off to throw on a comfy flannel, the Halloween retailer is already up in running in some parts of Idaho.

This year, Spirit plans to operate nearly 1,5000 pop-up stores across America with 11 locations in Idaho. Not only do the stores make it easy for Idahoans to find the perfect costume and load them up with spooky décor for their yards and homes, they’re the source of some major fundraising dollars for children’s hospitals like St. Luke’s.

For nearly 20 years, Spirit’s asked customers if they’d like to donate to the Spirit of Children campaign at checkout. When spooky season’s over 100% of those funds are given to the Child Life Department at participating hospitals to make the time they have to spend in the hospital a little less scary. Locally, St. Luke’s uses the generous funds from the Spirit of Children to purchase things like blankets, stuffed animals, kinetic sand, Play-dough, coloring books and other items to provide kids a little piece of home while they’re recovering.

In 2022, the Boise stores surprised St. Luke’s with a check for $92,000 that helped them update their procedure room. The stores also donated some costumes so that kids who had to spend the holiday in the hospital wouldn’t feel left out.

If you’d like to make a difference, keep that in mind when you buy your costume this year! So where are the stores? Here’s where you’ll find them. As of August 7, the stores in Ammon, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls and the former Johnny’s Fit Club location in Boise are already open. The rest are listed as “coming soon” or “coming in August.”

