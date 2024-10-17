One of America’s Best Trick-Or-Treat Cities is Hiding in Idaho

Whether you’ve been hard at work building your child’s Halloween costume or you turned them loose inside the nearest Spirit Halloween store, they can’t wait to get dressed up and hunt for their haul of Reese’s Cups, Snickers and more!

Lucky for them (and you if you’re collecting “Mom Tax”) there are few places in the country better for Trick-Or-Treating than one of Idaho’s biggest cities! No, seriously. Baby product company, Chicco, recently conducted extensive research to determine which of America’s largest cities would provide the biggest candy jackpots this year. In order to do that, they looked at these 13 important factors.

When they crunched the numbers, Idaho’s capital city received a composite score of 63.84. That was good enough to make Boise the #4 best Trick-Or-Treating destination in America and the #1 Trick-Or-Treating Destination in the west. Only Boston, Massachusetts, Buffalo, New York and Hartford, Connecticut beat the City of Treats.

In recognizing Boise for being a candy hot spot, Chicco said:

A large population of trick-or-treating age kids, a very walkable environment so getting from house to house is a breeze, and plenty of Spirit Halloween locations to find the perfect costume set Boise apart as a trick-or-treaters paradise.

It’s not the first year that the Treasure Valley has appeared on a list like this. Smart Asset hasn’t released their annual list of Best Trick-Or-Treat cities in a few years but when they used to do it annually, Nampa routinely ended up on that list. In fact, Nampa was THE best place to Trick-Or-Treat in 2017.

Smart Asset used some of the same factors as Chicco did when they used to build their list, however they also took into account the weather. According to data they collected in 2017, it only rains once in every 167 Halloweens in Nampa.

Whether you’re trick-or-treating in Nampa, Boise or elsewhere in Idaho, remember to check out the Treat Map that NextDoor created! It allows people to add their homes to the map if they’re handing out candy or having a haunted house! That way you can find the neighborhoods with ALL THE CANDY (you know, other than Harrison Boulevard because that’s a given.

