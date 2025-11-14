If you love Christmas lights, you’ve stumbled across the right website! We’ve got your weekend plans covered!

Friday, November 14, is your first chance to waltz through the 250-foot light tunnel and marvel at the 75-foot Christmas tree at Scentsy Commons. They flip the switch on their enormous display at 6:15 p.m. and will have fourteen food trucks on site serving up some of the Treasure Valley’s favorite eats and delicious drinks. As always, the Scentsy display is completely free and it’ll be lit up through mid-January.

Christmas in Color opens at Roaring Springs on Friday, November 14 and if you thought last year was impressive, buckle up! After seeing the space they had to work with last year, crews reimagined the show and now it includes the world’s longest light tunnel, a Let It Snow tunnel and I’ll Always Believe tunnel. The first admission time is 5 p.m. and we have the full details HERE.

If your kids are in their dino phase, you must check out Jurassic Quest at Expo Idaho! They’ll have a chance to get up close and personal with realistic, life size dinosaurs, including a T-Rex. There are dino bounce houses, dino rides, interactive shows and digging for fossils. You can check out the prehistoric fun Friday, November 14

It’s been 16 years since the basketball Broncos have played Montana State and they’re set to face off at ExtraMile Arena on Saturday, November 15! Tip off is at 2:00 p.m. and there are tickets available for less than $11. The game will be over in plenty of time to get home and watch the football Broncos take on San Diego State.

You have no one, but two chances to catch the Idaho Steelheads in action this weekend. They have a home game against the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday, November 15 at 7:10 p.m. and a rare Sunday game the following day at 4:10 p.m. It’s the last year of this rivalry since the Grizzlies are moving to New Jersey next year.

And finally, if family movies are an essential part of your weekend, the Meridian Library wants you to come to a sing along screening of Coco on the new giant Screen at the Pinnacle Library. You’re invited to dress up as your favorite character and grab a free popcorn!