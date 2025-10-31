Boise, we’ve reached the ultimate crossover event! Halloween Friday night, there's snow on the mountain and Santa is rolling into town by Saturday. Here's a look at six events worth checking out in and around Boise October 31-November 2!

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

1. Halloween on Harrison Blvd

If you’re new to Boise, we’ll let you in on the secret that everyone knows. Harrison Boulevard in the North End is THE destination for trick-or-treating tonight. Full size candy bars. Over-the-top decorations. Just remember that Harrison is closed from Hays to Hill Road from 4-10 p.m.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

2. Trick-Or-Treat at Boise Towne Square Mall

But if the kids are adamant that they don’t want to layer up or wear a jacket because it will ruin their costume, there’s a cool indoor option at Boise Towne Square Mall. Kids are invited to trick-or-treat inside the mall from 4-8 p.m. Look for stores with “participating” signs to grab a treat.

3. Haunted Backyard Zombie Toyland on the Boise Bench

They call themselves the “thrift store version of Harrison Boulevard” and they’re back for their 10th year. The Pence-Brown family hosts their Haunted Backyard Zombie Toyland with over 300 creepy baby dolls and toys on the corner of Columbus & Lemhi. Visiting the display is free and they’ll give you a scary good time from 6-9 p.m.

4. 74th Annual Ski Swap

We saw how many of you were thrilled by the 3” of snow already on the mountain at Bogus Basin, which means it’s time to gear up for the new season. The 74th Annual Ski Swap is happening today through Sunday at Expo Idaho. Admission on Sunday is free with a donation of two canned food items for the Boise Rescue Mission.

Loren Orr, Getty Images Loren Orr, Getty Images loading...

5. Boise State vs Fresno State

Can you believe that the Broncos only have two home games left this season? They’re playing to keep their undefeated Mountain West record alive against Fresno State on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:30. If you didn’t get tickets to the sold out game, you can see it on Fox Sports 1.

6. Santa's Arrival at Cabela's Boise

We know a lot of you are ready to flip from spooky to jolly at 12:01 on Saturday morning. So is Cabela’s! Santa arrives on Saturday at 5 p.m. and families are invited to experience his magical arrival, tree lighting and seasonal treats. Kids also get a very cute bass Christmas plush while supplies last.

From spooky streets to Santa sightings, Boise really does the holidays best! For more on these events and other things happening around the Treasure Valley, download our free station app!

Get our free mobile app