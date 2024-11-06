9 Amazon Items Offered to Idaho Shoppers Under Urgent Recalls
‘Tis the season to fall in love with Amazon all over again! You already scored some incredible deals during Prime Day in July and Prime Big Deal Days in October. There are still two more big shopping holidays to come in 2024.
Numerator surveyed 5,000 verified Amazon shoppers who bought something during Big Deal Days and even in the midst of Spooky Season, shoppers were thinking about the holidays. 24% of their respondents said they bought at least one gift for the holidays. 5% were thinking of their homes, as well and said they purchased things like Christmas decorations or wrapping supplies.
Will they return to online retail for repeat holiday shopping? 61% of shoppers said absolutely.
Amazon Experience Improves in Idaho
We had Taylor Swift sized ideas for our trunk-or-treat decorations, but started to run out of time to make them a reality. Little did we know that Amazon actually had kits to make giant friendship bracelet decorations. Even better? They were available with overnight shipping to our apartment!
Amazon already had great shipping speed in Idaho, but it’s gotten even better since they opened another facility in Nampa in early October. The new facility focuses on same day delivery, meaning in some cases your items could show up in as little as five hours.
Amazon Products Under Safety Recalls
Unfortunately, sometimes those items that you were excited to receive end up being recalled for safety reasons. The Verge says that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has been pretty critical of Amazon’s communication with their customers after a product sold on their site has been recalled.
In fact, the CPSC sued Amazon for not taking the adequate steps to let customers know when products like carbon monoxide detectors were faulty, hair dryers posed a shock risk and kid’s PJs didn’t meet flammability safety standards had been recalled. The case resulted in Amazon being responsible for communicating those recalls even if they were sold through the site by a third party.
As a result, Amazon created an easy to access recalls page on their website. Theses are nine that were available to shoppers in Idaho that are under important recalls.
9 Amazon Items Offered in Idaho Under Urgent Recalls
