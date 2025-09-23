Over the past eight years, Downtown Boise has gone under a “room boom.” All of a sudden, surface parking lots were transformed into beautiful new hotels. When you look back at Google Maps images from before construction started on these projects, it’s a bit surprising how much Downtown Boise has changed in just a few years.

We won’t complain about the fact that these projects came with some spectacular rooftop bars where you could soak in the views while enjoying a cocktail and light meal. The Residence Inn came with “The Deck” which has a small food menu and full bar. Hotel Renegade’s “The Highlander” rooftop bar and lounge was an instant hit when it opened. Every time we’ve tried to go, they’ve been at capacity. And before Richard’s closed at The Inn at 500, the restaurant operated the “Red Umbrella Bar,” an outdoor option, on the hotel’s second floor.

READ MORE: Hong Kong Restaurant in Downtown Nampa Abruptly Closes After 63 Years

While these spaces are great, we think there’s another downtown rooftop restaurant that blows their view out of the water. We may be a little biased, because when the restaurant is not open to the public, the space doubles as an event venue and we had our wedding reception there. We’re talking about Zee’s Rooftop Café on top of the C.W. Moore Plaza building.

Get our free mobile app

Open for lunch, their head chef, Christopher Zahn (Zee) serves a handful of sandwiches, salads, bowls and soups. The restaurant has a fairly priced all you can eat taco bar on Tuesdays. It’s definitely a hidden gem!

If this is the first you’re hearing about it, we’ve got some bad news. The restaurant recently posted this message on Facebook:

We would like to sadly announce that we will be closing Zee’s Cafe on September 30th, 2025. We are closing with grateful appreciation and admiration for all the patronage and support that we have been given. Thank you for an amazing 12 years!! Sincerely, Zee and Christina Zahn

If you loved the lunch restaurant and wanted to enjoy one last meal or you’d like to try it at least once, now’s the time to go.

Zee's Rooftop via Facebook Zee's Rooftop via Facebook loading...

Zee’s isn’t the only restaurant in Downtown Boise to call it quits over the last few months. Alia's Coffee House closed at the end of August to allow some essential members of the team to focus on their health.