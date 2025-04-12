Why Yellow Cap Cokes Are Flying Off Shelves in Idaho

Last time you were out and about, did you notice that your favorite soda at Albertsons or WinCo looked a little bit different? Bottles of Coke with yellow caps pop up around this time of year and they have a pretty special meaning!

At first glance, the two liters may look like your average, everyday bottle of Coke but what’s inside is very different from what you’re used to bringing home for the family. The yellow cap is an indication that the recipe used for the soda inside has been altered.

Regular Coke in bottles with red caps gets its sweetness from high fructose corn syrup. Coke inside bottles with yellow caps replaces the high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar.

Why Does Yellow Cap Coke Only Appear At Certain Times of the Year?

According to Business Insider, the arrival of yellow cap Coke coincides with the arrival of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Taste of Home explains that the dietary restrictions practicing Jews follow during Passover. They say:

For eight days, we do not eat any chametz—leavened food—including wheat, spelt, barley, oats and rye.

Some take it a step further and avoid kitniyot, which means they exclude legumes like peas and beans from their diets, as well as seeds, rice and corn. The word “corn” is right there in the name of high fructose corn syrup. So while regular Coke is considered Kosher most of the year, it’s not considered Kosher for Passover.

That’s why Coca-Cola puts the more natural version of their recipe in two liter bottles around Passover. It’s similar to the recipe used for Mexican Coke served in glass 12 oz. bottles. Passover or not, many say that the Coca-Cola made with cane sugar taste superior to the normal American recipe.

Passover happens April 12-April 20 this year, so now is when you may see these bottles around Idaho grocery stores. They usually cost the same as a regular two liter.