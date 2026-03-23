If you drive a vehicle in Idaho, then you know you need a license plate for it. Idaho doesn’t have quite as many specialty plates as, say, Maryland, which has more than 900 options to pick from. However, we still have significantly more than Hawaii which only has fewer than 20.

While we were searching through the list of bills that have been proposed during the 2026 legislative session, we noticed a bill regarding Idaho’s Appaloosa horse specialty plates. House Bill 665 aims to revise where the fees collected from plates honoring Idaho’s state horse are sent. Right now, the fees are allotted to the Appaloosa Horse Club, but the club has moved from Idaho to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

READ MORE: What Did Idaho's License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?

Lawmakers understandably want to keep those fees in the state of Idaho to continue funding education and programming related to horses here at home. That’s why they’re proposing changing the beneficiary to the Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center Foundation in Moscow.

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At this time, the bill has cleared the House and has moved onto the Senate but has not yet been passed. While its future is in limbo for now, we thought this was a great opportunity to remind Idahoans that when you choose a specialty plate you aren’t just showing off your personality. You’re also helping to fund causes across the Gem State.

Which ones? We pulled images of all of the specialty plate designs, including a brand new Forests Forever plate that replaces the old Timber plates. Check out which organizations they benefit and how the funds are being used below.

Author’s Note: There are more designs available, but these are the ones that an average Idahoan can get without additional documentation like proof of military service or having vehicles of a certain year.

Idaho's 2026 Specialty Plates and What Funds They Benefit Here's a look at the specialty plates that Idahoans can choose for their vehicles without additional documentation like proof of military service or having a certain model year car. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart