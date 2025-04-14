Massive Bank Closure: Over 20 Branches to Shut Down, Including in Idaho

Do you remember when you got your first checking account? While we’re sure that our parents probably had a savings account set up for us when we were younger, our first memory of setting up a checking account came at the end toward the end of our senior year of high school.

We’d interned at a local radio cluster the previous summer and we didn’t go away when the school year started. We kept showing up with homemade chocolate chip cookies, hoping one of the DJs would let us hang out and watch them work. That persistence paid off!

A key group of programmers got together and decided to offer us a job that most people wouldn’t find glamorous. Even though the hours were midnight-8 a.m. on a Saturday night and the job was paying minimum wage, we leapt at the opportunity to get our foot in the door. That also meant we needed to set up a checking account so that paycheck had somewhere to go. We remember walking out of that bank feeling so cool that we had a debit card.

Flashforward twenty years and we barely touch our physical debit card. If a retailer can accept Apple Pay, we’re paying with the tap of a phone. Short of having to get a temporary debit card after ours had gotten stolen, we really haven’t had a reason to walk into a branch in quite some time.

Our paycheck is on direct deposit. So many places in the Treasure Valley have gone cashless that we really have no reason to make a withdrawal from an ATM. We can deposit checks we received as gifts through our bank’s mobile app. Our balance is easily accessible online.

We know that we’re not the only people who opt for the convenience of technology over connection at physical bank branches. That’s one of the major factors driving a number of branch closings in 2025, including Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo Planning Branch Closures in 2025

According to the FDIC, Wells Fargo is the third largest bank in America with more than $1.40 trillion in deposits. It is estimated that the company has more than 4.200 branch locations in 36 states.

They’re an even bigger player in Idaho. According to data available from the FDIC, Wells Fargo is the second largest bank in Idaho. With over $6.57 billion in deposits and 46 offices, they represent 16.93% of Idaho’s market. US Bank is the only bank that outranks them with $6.72 billion in deposit and 17.57% of the market.

Despite that, they’ll be closing more physical branches in 2025. Some reports say that Wells Fargo has already closed 20 branches this year and that 32 more could be axed by the end of the year.

Idaho IS part of those closures. The bank has filed notice with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to close the following branches.

4630 West State Street, Boise: May 7

1400 Vista Ave, Boise: May 9

What Does This Mean for Wells Fargo’s Remaining Branches?

Despite the closures, Wells Fargo tells Newsweek that they’re working to optimize their branch network and evolving their physical footprint to match the trends they’re seeing from customers.

An article from The Mirror US suggests they plan on refurbishing and upgrading current branches by updating carpeting, lighting, furniture, digital displays and paint. Teller lines may be replaced with more consumer focused spaces where customers can better interact one on one with Wells Fargo staff.