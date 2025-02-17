11 Major Idaho Banks Announce Surprising Closures in 2025

💰 More than 1,000 American bank branches closed in 2024

💰 Branches must file notice of closure with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

💰 Wells Fargo and US Bank have filed noticed for 11 of their Idaho branches

When was the last time you physically walked into a bank? If you can’t remember when, then you really shouldn’t be surprised that physical bank branches continue to disappear at a surprising rate.

We can’t forget the last time we walked into a branch simply because the reason was absolutely ridiculous. Remember those oppressive stretches of triple digit days that Boise had during Summer 2024? We made the terrible mistake of leaving our wallet in the center console of our car. When we went to use our debit card we realized it had melted and warped. It wouldn’t fit into any sort of reader, so we needed a physical replacement ASAP.

KEEP READING: Big Brands That Could Close Idaho Stores Permanently in 2025

Why Are So Many Banks Closing?

Bank Sign KevinAlexanderGeorge loading...

But for the most part, you can handle all of your banking needs from a laptop or smartphone. With being able to bank on to go virtually anywhere, physical branches haven’t seen the foot traffic they once did. Those advances in technology are one of the factors at play.

Integrated Cash Logistics also explains that economic factors like inflation, recessions and housing market crashes may be contributing factors as well.

According to the USA Today, the average annual number of bank closures in the US has been about 1,646 since 2018. They shared a report that speculated that physical branches could vanish completely by 2041.

Which Idaho Banks Are Closing in 2025?

Google Maps + Canva Google Maps + Canva loading...

Before closing a branch, banks have to give the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and customers notice that the branch is closing. They normally tell customers through a mailer or a notice posted at the branch.

Get our free mobile app

The OCC keeps a running list of these notices and shares them in a weekly bulletin. So far, they’ve received notice that these branches will close in Idaho. Two of the branches have already closed and have been removed from their brands’ website.

11 Idaho Bank Branches Closing in 2025 The following bank branches have filed notice with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that they plan on closing this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart