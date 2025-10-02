The Warehouse Food Hall just turned the lights off at another one of its counters. If you don’t count the food hall’s bars, CAMP Cocktails and the Loading Dock, just five of its original tenants are still standing.

Foy’s Franks, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location inside The Warehouse about a year ago, is the latest concept to exit through the food hall’s revolving door of vendors. I’ll admit, I never made it over to Foy’s to try one of their over-the-top hot dogs. It was always on my mental list for “next time,” and now I can’t help but feel regret that there’s not going to be a “next time.”

The counter specialized in selling specialty hot dogs loaded with unique blends of homemade toppings. We’re talking about everything from a basic chili dog to creations like “The Backwoods Barbie,” which was loaded with mac n’ cheese, Cholula, bacon, and sweet Mississippi Honey BBQ. “That Ric Flair Drip,” topped with jalapeño jelly, cream cheese, hot sauce, and bacon, was another best seller. All of those toppings were made from scratch. None of them came directly from a can.

Those mouthwatering menu descriptions are enough to give you a major case of FOMO now that the counter’s gone. The fact that they were recently added to Tasting Table’s list of “The Absolute Best Hot Dogs in Every US State” just a few months ago only adds insult to injury.

If you loved Foy’s or wish you would’ve tried it at least once, there is some good news. It appears that Foy’s will continue running their hot dog cart at events around the Treasure Valley. Their Instagram story from October 2 shows that they’re scheduled to be part of the “Oktobeardfest” at Brown Beard Brewing in Garden City on October 3 and 4.

What’s Next at The Warehouse?

Their website shows that El Cafetal, an authentic Colombian concept, is set to become one of the food hall’s new vendors.

What Restaurants Have Left The Warehouse?

Foy’s Franks joins this list of other concepts that have left The Warehouse since it opened in 2022:

Bao Boi

Gaston’s

Totally Toasted

Waffle Love

Paddles Up Poke

Freshie’s Lobster Co.

Driftwood Fry House

Piedaho

Turnover at The Warehouse is a bummer if you find yourself attached to a favorite, then show up one day to discover that it has disappeared. The Warehouse, however, has told fans on Facebook that the turnover isn’t a sign of failure. Instead, they explained:

It’s a reflection of how dynamic and flexible food halls are. We are here to support local businesses at every stage and keep great food and community at the center of it all.