2025’s been a year of shake-ups in BoDo, especially during late September. As we creep further into fall, we’ve discovered another business is getting ready to leave The Warehouse Food Hall and that another vacant restaurant in BoDo is about to get a new tenant.

From Food Truck to Food Hall to Full Restaurant

When the Warehouse Food Hall opened in July 2022, Wok N’ Roll was one of the original 12 tenants. After spending most of her life shadowing her dad, who’s owned and trained chefs at several Boise Thai restaurants, Jessica Senet really wanted something she could call her own.

Her vision was a brand that explored bold flavors, adventurous blends and out-of-the-box thinking. It came into reality as the Wok N’ Roll food truck in 2020 and expanded to a brick and mortar with its Warehouse counter in 2022.

Wok N’ Roll Expands to Its Own Space

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

They’ll be packing it up and leaving for a new location soon. On October 10, The Warehouse made a Facebook post congratulating Wok N’ Roll on “leveling up” to their own space. The City of Boise recently approved a tenant improvement permit that shows that Wok N’ Roll is moving into the former Clucks Nashville Hot Chicken location on 8th Street, right across the street from The Warehouse.

Senet originally teased the move on Instagram at the end of July, but with the permit approved on October 9? The new location is now one step closer to reality. The exact timeline is up in the air, as Wok N’ Roll plans to replace the kitchen equipment and seating in the old Cluck’s location. At 2,254 square feet, it gives the popular brand room to grow… literally. The Warehouse’s post let fans know that Wok N’ Roll will continue serving in the food hall until it’s time to physically move the business.

Wok N’ Roll is the second local brand to graduate from a food truck to the Warehouse to a new location. Bao Boi closed their location at The Warehouse in 2024 to move to the Boardwalk in Garden City.

Two Vacant Counters Waiting for New Concepts

Once Wok N’ Roll moves, there will be two vacant counters to fill. The Foy’s Franks counter has been vacant for a few weeks. It’s unclear what could fill those vacancies. A Colombian cuisine concept called El Cafetal is in the works, but it’ll take the spot that was home of Freshie’s Lobster Co. and most recently Driftwood Fry House.

Driftwood, Foy’s Franks and Waffle Love have all left The Warehouse in 2025. Waffle Love’s spot was filled by Just Chicken. I gave that one a try a few weeks ago and while the plate of tenders, fries, coleslaw and roll were a bit pricier than I would’ve liked to pay… it was pretty darn tasty. My only regret? The portion was too large for me to finish.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media