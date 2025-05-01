Contactless payments aren’t exactly new technology in Idaho, but with the evolution of smartphones, wearable tech and a spike in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the way that many of us prefer to pay for things in 2024.

There were some moans and groans when major event venues like Albertsons Stadium, ExtraMile Arena and the Ford Idaho Center became cashless venues. From personal experience? I really think those decisions improved the fan experience for people attending concerts and sporting events. The concession lines for food and drinks don’t seem nearly as long as they once did.

I’ll admit I was a bit of a hold out on using Apple Pay to make those sorts of purchases or pay for groceries at Albertsons. Not because I was old school or because I felt more secure pulling out my debit card. It just never occurred to me to pay with my phone until I watched a friend pay for his drinks that way at a concert. I did that at the next show I went to and thought “why haven’t I been doing this for years?!”

Cashless payments are just another reason that people don’t need to go to a physical bank branch. I honestly can’t remember the last time I went to pull cash out of an ATM.

Technology, both new and old, has changed the way people interact with their bank. Direct Deposit has been around for ages. Depositing personal checks has become incredibly easy with the use of mobile banking apps. I was even able to order a replacement debit card through my bank’s app when mine melted in my car last summer.

Banking institutions know that their customers are making the move to digital platforms, reducing the number of trips they make to physical branches significantly. In order to better serve their customers, many are reevaluating their physical footprint which is why you’ve seen so many institutions close branches this year.

U.S. Bank Closes or Plans to Close 89 Branches

When a bank decides to close a branch, they have to file notice with the Office of the Comptroller on the Currency. So far, U.S. Bank has either closed or filed notice to close 89 branches across the United States in 2025. California is the state, most affected by the closures, but Idaho ranks second on that list.

The bank has either closed or intends to close 10 locations in Idaho this year, which has a significant impact on its local customers. With over $6.72 billion in deposits, they account for 17.57% of Idaho’s banking. That’s more than any other bank in the state.

So which branches have closed or will be closing? Here’s a look at the list so far.

