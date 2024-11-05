Idaho Travelers Likely to Experience Long Waits At These Popular Airports

When it comes to the most searched travel questions on the internet, “how early should I get to the airport” is always near the top of the list. The guidance in 2024 is at least two hours for domestic flights.

In theory that should give you more than enough time to check any luggage you’d like to meet you at your destination, make it through security and travel to your gate. At some airports, that’s as simple as putting your shoes back on and hoofing it to your gate. At larger airports, you may need to take a tram or rail to your concourse.

We’re based in Boise, so you may be looking at that guideline and laughing. Outside of holiday travel periods, if you arrive at the Boise airport two hours early, you’ll have plenty of time for a pre-flight cocktail at Bardenay or Cross Grain, browser the books, magazines and more at the Greenbelt shop, go to the bathroom and still wait for 20 minutes at your gate before its time to board.

We get it. Every time we traveled this summer we got through checking luggage and security in under 15 minutes. Heck, thanks to the Boise Airport installing a computer tomography scanner that allows you to keep your laptop, liquids and food in your carry-on bag a few years ago, security actually takes LESS time than checking your luggage with your airline. Yes, even if you’re a peasant (like us) who doesn’t have TSA Pre-Check.

As Long Lines In Airports Rise, TSA Struggles To Cut Waiting Times Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

That said, chances are you didn’t book a one way ticket, right? You’re going to go through the luggage, security and trip to the gate at the airport you’re flying back to Idaho from, too. Not all of these airports are as efficient as Boise.

In fact, some of Idaho’s favorite vacation destinations like Orlando, San Francisco and Salt Lake City made the list that no airport wants to be known for the list of the LONGEST TSA wait times in America. Planning to visit one of those locations for the holidays or an upcoming vacation? Pack your patience on your way home.

As Long Lines In Airports Rise, TSA Struggles To Cut Waiting Times Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

According to a study done by Bounce, a luggage storage company, these are the airports with the longest TSA wait times in the country.

Author’s note: Bounce ranked the shortest TSA wait times, as well. Palm Beach International Airport in Florida came out on top with a wait time of 5:29, followed by Sacramento International Airport at 7:05 and Harry Reid International Airport in Vegas at 7:34. Boise Airport’s average wait time of 6:06 didn’t make the list because they only ranked international airports.

