The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable

The Tiniest County in Idaho

Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?

Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest.

How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a Lily-like plant, the lovely Camas county is the second smallest in Idaho with a population of 1,069.

The state of Idaho is divided into 44 counties. According to the 2022 United States Census Bureau, Clark County is the smallest in the Gem State. With a total area of 1,765 square miles, Clark County is home to just 752 Idahoans. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates this is a 23.42% decrease from 2010.

Clark County Fast Facts

Established 103 years ago in 1919, Clark County once belonged to Fremont County.

To the north, the county is bordered by the Bitterroot Range of the Rocky Mountains.

Sitting at 6,820 feet above sea level, Interstate 15 crosses through the county via the Monida Pass.

Adjacent counties include: Lemhi County to the west; Butte County to the southwest; Jefferson County to the south; Fremont County to the east; and Montana's Beaverhead County to the north.

Visit Clark County

In the tiny land of Clark County, fun doesn't cost a thing for adults and kids alike! Popular tourist attractions include the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station, Camas Meadows Battle Sites, Spencer Rock House, and the St. James' Episcopal Mission Church.

For more information on Idaho's tiniest and most adorable county, visit ClarkCountyIdaho.gov.

