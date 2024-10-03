Another Big Change Could Be Coming to Idaho’s Star Card

If it seems like the Idaho Star Card has been in the headlines for years, it’s because it has. The REAL ID act which led to the creation of that particular ID card was originally introduced in 2005.

The Idaho Transportation Department explains that the legislation was the result of a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission to set minimum security standards for state-issued identification cards and driver’s licenses around the country. With those standards in place, terrorists would have an extremely difficult time obtaining travel documents in the United States. Once the REAL ID deadline kicked in, federal agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration, would not accept state ID cards that haven’t met those standards.

Originally, the expectation was to have all states meet the requirements by May 2008 but the deadline has been pushed back several times, for several different reasons. Homeland Security seemed pretty firm on October 1, 2020 being THE date where you could no longer use a regular driver’s license to board a commercial flight.

Just a few days after that statement? Most of the country was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the deadline got pushed back. And then pushed back again. Right now, it’s supposed to be May 7, 2025 which means that Idahoans who want to use their ID to board commercial flights would have less than a year to get their Star Card.

However…that might change…again. CNET reports that the TSA has made a proposal that would push back full enforcement of the REAL ID act until May 5, 2027. That proposal hasn’t been approved quite yet, so the countdown clock on ITD’s website is still set for next May.

As of October 1, 52% of Idaho licenses or ID cards are Star Cards. If yours isn’t yet and you’d like to take care of it now instead of waiting until the 2025 (or potential 2027) deadline, you can get your Star Card for the same prices as a regular license if you’re within your renewal period. If you’re not in the renewal period, you can get that duplicate with the star for $15. You will, however, need to bring the proper documents with you to upgrade.

We put together a summary of which documents are acceptable, but if you don’t see something on this list that works for you, you can see the entire list HERE. You can also use the “Add the Star Tool” to see if you have the right documents ready to go.

