19 Items Absolutely Banned From Carry-On Luggage at the Boise Airport

Travel season is upon us! You’re excited to board your plane and get out of Idaho for a little while, but before you head for the Boise Airport, you should double-check what you’ve packed.

Whether you’ve already booked your summer travel or you at least did a once over at potential flight prices, you know that the price of airline tickets is up. According to Nerd Wallet, the price of airfare is trending up 2.7% from April and is about up about 9.6% from the same time in 2019, before the pandemic disrupted travel.

You’ll do just about anything you can to save money while booking your flight, including mastering the art of “Tetris packing” so that you don’t have to check a bag. With the exception of Southwest, most major airlines charge around $30 for the first checked bag. If you’re traveling round-trip, you’ll have to pay that $30 again on the way home. That’s why you’ve spent the time figuring out how to make everything you need for your trip fit into a small roller bag and backpack.

After all that hard work, wouldn’t be a shame to get to the TSA gate at the Boise airport only to have them tell you that something at the bottom of your bag is NOT permitted to travel in your carry-on. Now you’ve got a choice to make. Do you toss the item? Or do you cave and check the bag so that you don’t have to throw away something you paid good money for? (You know, as long as that item is allowed in checked baggage. There are some items that are totally banned from both the cabin and cargo hold.)

Not only are you faced with that decision on the spot, but you’re also holding up the entire line behind you. Travelers are getting ansty about missing their flights and you’re on the receiving end of their anxiety. It’s all bad and it could’ve been avoided if you looked at the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” list before you left the house!

By our count, there are at least 56 items that you CANNOT bring into the cabin as a carry-on but can pack in your checked luggage. Below is an abbreviated version of that list to help you as you prepare for your trip!

By the way, if you want to avoid the longest TSA lines at the Boise airport, the TSA says the busiest times at their local checkpoints are 4-7 a.m., 10 a.m.-noon and 5-6 p.m. Arriving outside of those peak hours could get you through security quicker. They always aim to keep the experience to 30 minutes or less for regular travelers. That time shrinks to 10 minutes if you’ve signed up for TSA PreCheck.

