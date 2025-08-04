If there’s one thing that the first seven months of 2025 has taught us, it’s that the retail landscape in Idaho is anything but stable. Just this year we’ve said goodbye to several well known department stores throughout the state, all JOANN Fabric locations and dozens of other businesses.

While those empty storefronts are certainly a bummer for people who enjoyed the stores that once called them home, there’s another brand that sees them as a golden opportunity. Well, at least for a little while.

Yes, spooky season’s unofficial mascot will return before you can even get your hands on a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice latte. Spirit Halloween has already identified which vacant retail spaces they’ll transform into haunted havens for the next few months.

In 2025, Spirit Halloween plans on opening 1,500 pop-up Halloween stores across North America. That includes at least eight of them in Idaho. From the trendiest Halloween costumes to spooky décor for your yard, they’re the one-stop shop for everything Halloween!

However, what you might not realize is that behind the scenes they’re doing something absolutely amazing for sick kids in the Treasure Valley. Spirit Halloween has a fundraising branch called Spirit of Children that raises funds for the Child Life Department at hospitals all over the country.

If you’re asked to donate at one of our local stores, that money is going to St. Luke’s Children's Hospital. They’ll turn your donations into things like blankets, stuffed animals, Play-dough and more to make the time kids spend in the hospital feel a little less scary!

So where will the stores operate in 2025? Here’s the addresses they have listed for this year!

Boise : 3275 S Federal Way (Former JOANN Fabrics)

Boise: 8033 W Franklin Road (Former American Freight)

Garden City: 7001 W State Street (Former Big Lots)

Nampa: 130 Caldwell Boulevard (Former Vista Pawn)

Twin Falls: 840 Blue Lakes Blvd N (Former JOANN Fabrics)

Lewiston: 2332 Nez Perce Drive (Former Safeway)

Moscow: 1854 W Pullman Road (Former JOANN Fabrics)

Idaho Falls: 2408 South 25th East (Former JOANN Fabrics)

According to a post from a Spirit Halloween District Manager in Boise Bench Dwellers, the Franklin Road location is aiming to open by 2 p.m. on August 6!