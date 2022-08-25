Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise

In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes.

Last year, the National Retail Federation surveyed over 8,000 Americans about their Halloween plans during the week of September 1-8. At that point, 69% of adults who were planning to dress up for work, party or trick-or-treating with their kids already knew what they wanted to be for Halloween. With less uncertainty about gathering for Halloween parties in 2022, we’re sure that number will be even higher this year.

If you’ve already decided on your costume for this Halloween and want to beat the rush, now is the time to do it! Pop-up Halloween shops have already started to appear in vacant storefronts across the Treasure Valley!

Get our free mobile app

This year Spirit Halloween has five stores planned for the Treasure Valley, two of which are already open for the season. In the past, their biggest competitor, Halloween City by Party City, opened locations in the Boise area but looking at their “coming soon” map it appears that they’re skipping pop-ups in Idaho, Utah, Montana and Wyoming this year.

Photo by Steven Libralon on Unsplash Photo by Steven Libralon on Unsplash loading...

While it’s easy to make jokes about vacant buildings immediately becoming Spirit Halloween stores, the truth is that these seasonal Halloween pop-ups do an immense amount of good in the Treasure Valley!

Since 2006, Spirit Halloween stores have been asking customers to donate to their “Spirit of Children” fundraising campaign at checkout. At the end of the season, 100% of the funds they collect are given to the Child Life Department at participating hospitals to make the time kids spend in the hospital less scary.

Sick little girl sleeping in the hospital in vintage color filter Sasiistock loading...

When it comes to stores in the Boise region, that means 100% is going directly to the only children's hospital in the state, St. Luke’s Children's Hospital in Downtown Boise. With the funds provided by Spirit Halloween, the hospital can purchase things like blankets, stuffed animals, kinetic sand, Play-dog, coloring books and other items that help provide kids with a little comfort of home during their stay at the hospital. Last year, the Boise area locations were able to present St. Luke’s with an enormous check in the amount of $119,026. It was more than $19,000 over their original goal of $100,000 in 2021.

Ready to be part of an even bigger total in 2022? Here’s where you can find the stores in the Treasure Valley!

Every Spirit Halloween Stores Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 It's time to get spooky!

KEEP READING: It's Time to Get Spooky At These 4 Boise Area Fall Attractions Corn maze? Check. Haunted house? Check. Bonfires? Check. Here's when your favorite fall attractions open in 2022!