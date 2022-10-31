Are you guilty of sticking your hand into your child's Halloween bucket and enjoying a handful of sweet treats after they've gone to sleep? Here's a way to get that temptation out of your home for good!

Dr. Scott Grant and his staff at Grant Dental in Meridian will take that candy off your hands and pay you cold hard cash for it! Their office is hosting its annual Candy Buy Back event on Tuesday, November 1 from 4-6 p.m.

Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash loading...

Dr. Grant will reward $1 for each pound of candy dropped off, up to $5 per person. In fact, if you get there early enough, your kids may be rewarded with gold dollar coins rather than boring old paper cash. According to their Facebook page, there is a special "Crumbl-y" prize for anyone who donates 10 pounds or more.

So what happens to the candy after you drop it off? The office donates the candy to charitable organizations supporting veterans, schools and other local charities. Last year, they collected over 1,400 pounds of candy.

Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash loading...

The event also includes free face painting and a visit from the Rusty Dog food truck. Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes one more time during the fun family event.

Leading up to the event, Dr. Grant and his staff put together these hilarious "docu-series" episodes about their event where the "Candy Mafia" answers the tough questions like "Do you really believe that the souls of innocent pieces of candy are only worth one dollar?" The office has also been added to "Willy Wonka's 10 Most Wanted List" for gathering that much candy and donating it to charity.

Find Grant Dental at 2275 S. Eagle Rd, Suite 140.

