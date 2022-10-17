Win Frightmares Passes from 107.9 LITE-FM

Are you a fellow roller coaster fanatic who can't get enough of Lagoon?! Then load your family up and get ready to head to the regions #1 destination for family fun...and FEAR!

It's no secret that this is one of the best times of the year to visit Lagoon in Farmington, UT and it's not just because cooler temperatures mean that you won't be roasting while waiting to board one of your favorite roller coasters! It's because this is the time of the where Lagoon shows off it's dark side with "Frightmares!"

In addition to the family fun you already love at the amusement park, Lagoon rolls out Halloween themed entertainment, foods and games! They've got over nine haunted attractions, so there's something for everyone in the family. The littles can enjoy less scary attractions like Treat Street, Spook-A-Boo Walk-Thru and Scary & Crow's Straw Maze. For those a little braver, there's the Malevolent Mansion, Frightening Frisco and Nightwalk! You can learn more about those haunts HERE.

Image via YouTube/Coaster Studios Image via YouTube/Coaster Studios loading...

Want to check it out for yourself? Then set yourself a reminder to listen to LITE-FM during your workday this week! Be listening at 9:10, 11:10 and 3:10 to instantly stab a pair of passes to check out Haunted World.

Once you have your Haunted World passes, you're in for a chance to win the a four pack of tickets to Lagoon! We'll pull a new grand prize winner each morning in the 8 a.m. hour Tuesday-Friday. The earlier you get in to win, the better your shot at winning Frightmares tickets!

By the way, the regular rides are very much open during Frightmares. If you've never been there, were's the coasters waiting for you when you arrive!

