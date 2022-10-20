Boise’s Insanely Creepy Zombie Toyland Celebrates 7 Scary Good Years

For years, Harrison Boulevard has been hallowed as THE destination for families in Boise but one home on the Bench is giving those North Enders a run for their money.

That home is located at 2029 S Columbus Street. For the past seven years, it's been home to one of the creepiest Halloween displays in the Treasure Valley - the Haunted Backyard Zombie Toyland. On Halloween night, the Pence-Brown family transforms their backyard into a playland filled with the creepiest-looking baby dolls you've ever seen.

Get our free mobile app

Throughout the year, the family searches for unwanted, unloved baby dolls being cast aside in piles at garage sales or thrift stores. They bring them home and give them a horrifying makeover. Armed with paint brushes, the family, friends and neighborhood kids spend weeks zombifying the dolls for setting them up in the yard for Halloween night.

Split Stare Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Each year the collection of dolls gets larger. The Pence-Browns say that their collection has grown to at least 250 creepy dolls that will be part of the free display that will be open to Trick-Or-Treaters on Halloween night from 6-9 p.m. It's a kid-friendly Halloween display that was originally created by kids!

We love how self-deprecating the family is, calling their display the "thrift store version of Harrison Boulevard." It's just as good, if not better than some of the displays that will soon appear in the North End!

Speaking of the North End, the North End Neighborhood Association recently confirmed their plans on Harrison Boulevard for 2022. If you want to try to hit both the Zombie Toyland AND the North End on Halloween night, you can get the 411 HERE.

KEEP READING: Boise and the Treasure Valley's Ultimate Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2022 Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round-up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! Click the event for more details about what they have planned. Some have costumed contests. Others have adoptable pets in costume. If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE.

Halloween On Harrison BLVD 2020