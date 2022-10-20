10 Things You May Not Know About Boise’s Warm Springs Castle

The home at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue is one of those homes that demands that you do a double take nearly every time you drive, walk or run past it.

As soon as you look at it, you know that this home is REALLY something different from the historic Queen Anne, Colonial, Tudor and Bungalow homes that line this street in Boise's East End. It's one of the handful of castle homes that you'll find in the Gem State and perhaps the most well-known.

It spent almost three years on the market, before finally being sold to new owners in 2019. The final asking price was $2.5 million, but we're unsure what the actual selling price ended up being. Today, the Ada County Assessor has valued the property at $3,192,900.

It's natural to have questions about such a unique home, so we set out to find as many answers as we could!

10 Facts You Didn't Know About the Massive Boise Castle Located at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue, the "Boise Castle" was the vision of local entrepreneur, Dr. Timothy Barber. Barber helped launch several companies including ClickBank and Keynetics. It was sold to new owners in 2019, but thanks to the Internet Archive , we were able to dig up some cool "did you know" facts about one of the most unique buildings in Boise!

