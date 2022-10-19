Boise’s Famous Harrison Boulevard Will Close for Trick-Or-Treaters in 2022

Halloween in Boise’s North End. There’s nothing quite like it! Full-size candy bars. Beautiful fall leaves. Over-the-top decorations. Thousands of Trick-Or-Treaters.

That accurately describes what the scene on Boise’s legendary Harrison Boulevard looks like on a typical Halloween. But Halloween 2020 and Halloween 2021? They were anything but typical, so the North End had to adapt to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Halloween 2020 on Harrison Boulevard

In 2020, the North End Neighborhood Association called off its traditional trick-or-treat plans and encouraged residents to go above and beyond when it came to decorating their homes for spooky season. They organized the participating homes and put them on a map guiding families through a “North End Halloween Tour and Scavenger Hunt.” The creative pivot doubled as a fundraiser for Camp Rainbow Gold. The decorations were really great!

Halloween On Harrison BLVD 2020

Halloween 2021 Looked a Little More Normal

In 2021, more Harrison Boulevard homeowners felt comfortable visiting with trick-or-treaters, but they weren’t quite back to the coordinated effort Boise has become accustomed to. The street remained open to traffic last Halloween.

Plans for 2022 Revealed

So, what’s the game plan for 2022? We reached out to the North End Neighborhood Association board to find out. Amy, one of the board members, confirmed that the homeowners on Harrison Boulevard have reached out to ACHD to close Harrison Boulevard on Halloween Night for the first time since 2019.

The association itself has arranged porta-potties for the public to use throughout the night. They plan on having those set up at the intersection of Harrison and Resseguie.

In the past, some homes on Harrison Boulevard have seen more than 3,000 trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. The safety of those kids and their families has always been a priority for North Enders and that’s why they started working with ACHD to close a section of Harrison Boulevard to motor vehicle traffic on Halloween back in 2017.

ACHD's closures will begin no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, October 31. All roads in the neighborhood will reopen at 10 p.m.

It takes a lot of heavy lifting to coordinate a great, safe for thousands of ghouls and goblins, so we just want to say THANK YOU to everyone in the North End that’s helping to bring back one of Boise’s greatest holiday traditions!

