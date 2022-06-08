Food and Wine magazine recently honored Boise as one of the "11 Next Great Food Cities," saying that we can now hold our own against Seattle and Portland.

There's no doubt that over the past decade, Boise's food scene has exploded with new and interesting choices. You've tried many of the the new concepts. One or two became a favorite, but when that age old question "where do you want to eat tonight" gets asked, you always return to your tried and true choice. Hey, we're not judging. We eat at the the same restaurant almost every Friday night and often go back on Sunday.

Many of us feel more inclined to try new places to eat while traveling because we're already embracing the spirit of adventure. That's why we decided to put together a "part 2" to our guide to the best small town restaurants in Idaho!

We asked you which small-town Idaho restaurants you loved, combined your suggestions with some of our favorites and came up with 15 more great choices that you may encounter during your road trip.

Some of them are quite the drive from the Treasure Valley, but who knows...once you have a meal there, you may like it so much that you make the drive back just to enjoy another meal there!

15 More Small Town Idaho Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive Last fall, we put together a list of 15 small town restaurants and hidden gems that are worth making the trip to as you explore the great state of Idaho! We're not surprised that you told us that some of your favorites didn't make that list, so we put together a part two!

