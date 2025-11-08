After closing 140 restaurants in 2024, another well-known fast food chain just confirmed another major round of closures and Idaho’s locations may not be safe from the cuts.

According to USA Today, Wendy’s interim CEO revealed plans to close somewhere between 240 to 360 underperforming locations. He went on to explain that the struggling locations aren’t elevating their brand and, in many cases, are hurting the chain’s profits. Ultimately, Wendy’s leadership wants to fix the problems at those underperforming locations.

Investing in technology upgrades or selling them to new owners are options, but if the company’s research shows that those steps may not be enough to right the ship, they’ll move forward with closing the restaurant. Closures will begin before the end of 2025.

These plans were part of a Q3 earnings call that also revealed that same-store sales for Wendy’s were down 4.7% and 2.6% globally during the most recent quarter.

The company wasn’t ready to share the list of affected locations yet. As of November 8, Wendy’s operates 33 locations across Idaho including 13 in the Boise area.

Wendy’s Not the Only Fast Food Chain Struggling

In late-April, Jack in the Box revealed plans to close 150-200 of its underperforming locations. The company was also considering the possibility of selling the Del Taco brand that they purchased for $585 million in 2022. While that hasn’t happened yet, Boise did lose a Del Taco location in 2025. The location on Broadway near Boise State closed for good on May 19. The building is currently undergoing renovations to become a Mo’ Bettah’s Hawaiian restaurant.