Foodies in the 2C were shocked when a restaurant that had been serving Nampa for over six decades closed abruptly. However, it looks like that building won’t be vacant long and it will become a different restaurant.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

On Sunday, September 21, Facebook followers of Nampa’s Hong Kong restaurant were surprised to wake up to a post that read:

After 63 wonderful years, today we close our doors. We are so grateful for the support, memories, and friendships made along the way. Thank you to our community for being part of our family and for allowing us to be part of yours.

Naturally, Nampa residents who had been longtime fans of the Chinese restaurant were curious about what was next for the space. Earlier this week, Facebook user David Gersten posted a photo of a flyer on the restaurant’s door in the “Destination Downtown Nampa!” group.

READ MORE: 3 Major Retail Openings Coming to The Village at Meridian in October 2025

According to the poster, the former Hong Kong restaurant will become a Red Fort: Cuisine of India and the new restaurant is already getting good buzz. That’s partially because there’s a big hole for Indian food in Nampa and because this will actually be the brand’s second Treasure Valley location.

Why Does The "Red Fort" Sound So Familiar?

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Founded in Utah, the restaurant opened their first Idaho location where the Hideaway Bar and Grill closed in Meridian back in 2023. The Hideaway was featured on one of the most intense episodes of Bar Rescue in the history of the series, during which Jon Taffer said that the way the building was laid out was terrible for a restaurant.

Get our free mobile app

Red Fort is proving him wrong. Their Meridian location has a jaw-dropping 4,331 reviews on Google and a 4.9-star rating. Not only that, the owner is very interactive in replying to those reviews. They’ve clearly impressed Idaho with great food and service at the Meridian location.

Prior to opening the Meridian location, their locations in St. George and Layton, Utah got some high praise. The restaurant won a “Best of Southern Utah” award six years in a row, including “Best Overall Restaurant.” They were also named the nation’s #3 best Indian restaurant by Far & Wide.