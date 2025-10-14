If you’ve driven past the construction of Idaho’s first Raising Cane’s on Eagle Road, you’ve probably been thinking the same thing that we have. “That looks awfully close to being finished!” You’re not wrong!

We just got the email that an opening day is set! Raising Cane’s is officially set to open on Tuesday, November 18! If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, they specialize in chicken fingers which you can combo together with sides like their crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and coleslaw.

According to the press release, 20 lucky customers will have the opportunity to win "free Cane's for a year." The new restaurant is also looking forward to teaming up with local schools, sports teams and non-profits to help raise some crucial fundraising dollars for those causes.

They're also searching for 150 new Crewmembers to serve up their craveable chicken finger meals at their new Idaho location. Raising Cane's will be hosting interviews at the Hyatt Place on Silverstone in Meridian October 20-October 26. Interviews at the new restaurant at 2712 N Eagle Road will be held October 27-November 3.

Over the past few years, the Louisiana-based brand has been exploding. As of this fall, Raising Cane’s has over 900 locations. With the grand opening of the Meridian restaurant, they’ll have a footprint in 43 states.

More Raising Cane’s Locations on the Way Across the Gem State

While there are thousands of Idaho chicken fans jealous of Meridian getting the first taste of the trendy restaurant, other areas of the state will get to experience it soon. KREM 2 reports that the brand has secured a location which will allow them to build a 3,368 square foot restaurant on Neider Avenue in Coeur D’Alene. A timeline for the completion of that project hasn’t been set, but the story was posted in mid-August.

There’s also a Raising Cane’s location under construction in Twin Falls on the site of a former Golden Corral on Blue Lakes. Local news outlets in the Magic Valley say that the restaurant could open in early 2026.