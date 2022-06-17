President Biden Dumps A TON Of Money Into Idaho Projects

These days, when Idaho is the topic of conversation, it usually starts with something like:

"Oh my god it's too expensive to live here!"

or

"Dude the traffic is making me irate I swear!"

or

"Another transplant tried to tell me a potato joke and I literally can't even."

We've all been there. It's torture. Luckily, we're happy to report that we've got some good news for our beautiful home state.

Recently, President Biden's administration announced they'll be investing over $9,000,000 dollars into numerous Idaho projects. The money will be spread out to cover a few different issues, including:

Promoting community and economic sustainability

Combating invasive wildlife and grasses

Safeguarding precious water resources

While these may not feel like super sexy projects on paper, they're very much needed in Idaho, especially with this brutal summer we're facing.

Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland explains why these projects are so vital for the Gem State:

This is an historic opportunity to put resources into the health and natural infrastructure of America’s sagebrush ecosystem, which serves as the lifeblood of rural communities and Tribal lands in the West. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is the largest investment in the resilience of physical and natural systems in American history and will meaningfully advance on-the-ground efforts to promote health.

While we'd love to see the government step in to somehow control the rising gas prices, rent, and traffic in Idaho, for now we'll settle for just walking everywhere and secretly living in a storage unit.