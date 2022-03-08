Popular Southeast Boise Dive Bar Closing After Almost Three Decades
For 27 years, they've called themselves "Southeast Boise's neighborhood bar." Now, their landlord is breaking up with them.
While we were on the hunt to find out what was moving into the empty Mazzah on Parkcenter last week, we heard a rumor that another business was about to leave the neighborhood. That business confirmed the rumors on Facebook.
Eastside Tavern on Boise Avenue shared the following message with their Facebook followers on Tuesday.
"Well Eastsiders……… the rumors are true. Eastgate Shopping center is “re-branding” and has decided not to renew our lease. After over 27 years as a locally owned, neighborhood bar, the Eastside Tavern will be no more as of the end of April.
Our source tells us that the shopping center may be looking for a more family-friendly establishment to fill Eastside Tavern's vacant storefront. Right now the plaza is home to Thai Basil, Tuesday Morning, Eggman and Earl, Rite-Aid, Dirty Paws Dog Wash and Grooming, Eastgate Pet Clinic, Yong-In Master Lee's Tae Kwon Do, Luxe Nail & Spa, Hair 598, Freight Plus and D&B Supply.
It's a shame to see Eastside Tavern go because they used the time the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close their doors to work on some much-needed updates and prepare some surprises for their regulars. You could tell a lot of love went into those renovations.
From reading reviews and messages on Facebook, you could feel how passionate regulars were about the friendly staff, cheap drink prices, karaoke and open mic nights and the opportunity to play a laid-back game of darts or pool.
Hopefully, those regulars won't be without their favorite hangout long. The Facebook post announcing the closure of the current location also said
Fear not!! We have plans, big plans! And we don’t plan on being down for very long. So stick with us for news, memories, tears, beers (and shots! and community. We truly love you all and are looking forward to the next chapter.