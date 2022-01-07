Popular Home Goods Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 37 Stores

Hastings. Shopko. Kmart. Pier 1. Gordmans. That's just a small list of retailers that have exited Idaho during what's been dubbed by some the "Retail Apocalypse." Will this store become the next?

Last year, Bed Bath & Beyond initially laid out a plan for liquidating 200 of its stores over the span of two years. 43 of those closures were scheduled to take place in 2021. Earlier this week, USA Today published an updated list of closures from the home goods retailer. The new list includes 37 additional locations scheduled to close around the end of February 2022.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has at least seven Idaho locations in Boise, Meridian, Coeur d'Alene, Moscow, Twin Falls, Pocatello and Idaho Falls. After this round of closures, the Gem State will be down to six. The Pocatello location at 1732 Hurley Drive is on that list. It's not clear when the store will close its doors for the last time.

Not the Only Chain Struggling

Bed, Bath & Beyond isn't the only retail chain planning to shutter locations in 2022. Macy's recently shared a list of stores they plan to close in Q1 2022. Both the Boise and Coeur d'Alene locations will survive that round of closures.

RiteAid Plans Closures As Well

In December 2021, pharmacy chain, RiteAid, shared that they will close 63 locations. They did not provide a list of which locations they plan to close. RiteAid currently has 14 stores in Idaho including six in Boise, two in Meridian and one in Caldwell.

As retailers struggle against competition from online retailers like Amazon, more and more of their brick-and-mortar locations are closing. Nowhere in the Treasure Valley knows that as well as Boise Towne Square Mall.

