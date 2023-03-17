One of the Best Tulip Displays in the USA is Just 7 Hours from Boise

It looks like something out of the scene showing a heartfelt conversation Peter Parker has with Happy Hogan in Spider-man: Far From Home. But it's not in the Netherlands. It's just a short drive from Boise!

Travel + Leisure just named the Wooden Shoe Tulip Fest in Woodburn, Oregon one of the Best Displays of Tulips in the United States and it happens about seven hours from Boise. The festival is typically six weeks long, but because of an exceptionally cold winter in the Willamette Valley, they’re pushing back opening day until March 24. After that, you have the opportunity to wander through 40 acres of flowers spread over two fields until April 30. Organizers expect their fields to have the most impressive boom around mid-April. You can check their current field report and see pictures of what the field looks like right now here.

In addition to exploring and snapping selfies in the tulip field, they have a children's play area, cut-out board photo-ops and cow wagons each and every day of the festival. If you don't feel like tripping through the tulips on foot, there's a Tulip Tour Train available for an additional fee. It takes you through the tulips and stops periodically for photo opportunities. On the weekends they have additional activities like wooden shoe-making demos, carnival rides and a balloon artist.

Beyond being able to take some killer photos there, one of the coolest things the festival offers visitors is the opportunity to book a sunrise hot air balloon ride through Portland Rose Balloons.

Similar to what we do at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, the festival does offer tethered balloon rides Friday-Sunday if the weather allows. That's where the pilots will take you up high enough to enjoy the view and get a feel for what being in a hot air balloon feels like, but are still tethered to the ground. It's about a five-minute experience that you can add to your day for an additional fee.

"Extra" Fun for Adults Only During Tulip Fest

If you don't have kids and you want to enjoy some adult fun, they’re now doing “Farm Wine Tours” on weekends. The farm actually has its own vineyard and during the wine tour, a member of the wineries team will guide you through the farm while you enjoy a flight of their estate, white or red wines.

Depending on which tour you choose, you’ll get to go home with some cool moments from the wine shop like a wine traveler mug, sweatshirt or hat! If you have a good time with Wooden Shoe Vineyards, there are about half a dozen others nearby.

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. You can see all of the options for tickets and car passes HERE! Wondering what to expect? These are some images of the 2019 Wooden Shoe Tulip Fest.

