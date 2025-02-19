A Popular Boise Area Restaurant Announces They’re Closing for Good in February

✅ The food truck turned restaurant previously had a location at the Boise Spectrum

✅ Their location in Kuna location opened in 2023

✅ Fans can still order their favorites at the food truck which will remain open this year

To say that the road has been bumpy for a local food truck turned restaurant seems appropriate. They recently announced another speed bump via their social media networks.

Back in 2017, the wildly popular Mad Mac food truck announced that they were opening a physical location in the old Pollo Rey space at the Boise Spectrum. For about four years, that brick and mortar restaurant was a macaroni and cheese utopia serving up wildly creative flavors like Spinach Artichoke Mac, Bacon Cheeseburger Mac and Skully’s Sweet Pork Mac.

Unfortunately, like many other small businesses, they had a tough time finding enough employees as Boise navigated its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why in May 2021, they opted to close their brick-and-mortar location so that they didn’t have to split their staff between the physical location and food truck during summer event season. The announcement left the door open for the Spectrum location to reopen.

It did five months later when food truck season warped up. They were able to keep the location and food truck afloat through the end of 2022, closing the Boise Spectrum location for good just before New Year’s.

They were still a fixture at summer events and ended up securing a new location near Albertsons in Kuna after event season ended in 2023. Sadly, that location is now closing too. The restaurant shared the news and a message of gratitude via Facebook on February 19:

With a heavy heart we have to announce we will be permanently closing the restaurant. Our last day will be this Saturday 2/22/25. The truck will still be up and running starting next month. To book us for your event, email us @ madmacfoods@gmail.com, message us on IG, or Messenger. We appreciate all of you that have supported us over the years

We’re glad to see that the food truck will survive and keep serving “macaroni to die for!” Selfishly, we wouldn’t mind seeing them pop up somewhere like The Warehouse Food Hall in the future. Several local food trucks like Basquenese, Wok N Roll, and Anzalone Pizza are thriving as counters in Downtown Boise’s food hall. However, the Warehouse is currently at capacity after Mazzah opened there in January.