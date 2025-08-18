If you just wrapped up your back-to-school shopping, you know how quickly it adds up. You told yourself this year was going to be different. You had a set list, a budget and the best intentions. But then? The receipts started piling up.

Backpacks. Lunch boxes. New sneakers. Notebooks. A ridiculously expensive graphing calculator. By the time you laid it all out on the kitchen table, you were fairly convinced that you’d bought enough supplies to stock your kid’s entire classroom.

The expenses don’t stop there if your kids are in activities. Throw in money they need for gear and uniforms for their sports or instrument rental and private lessons they need for their music programs. It’s enough to make you cry “I’m never going to financially recover from this.”

While you’d love to believe the spending spree ends once the kids get on the bus for their first day of school, the truth is the money stress just lingers. How nice would it be to wipe out the credit card bills that piled up during back-to-school season in one fell swoop? Hitting the lottery would solve that problem!

Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Jackpots of $50,000 or More

Depending on which game you’re playing, that may be more realistic than you think. Think about it, if you knew which tickets had the biggest prizes remaining and were the closest to selling out, you’d have a better shot at winning big.

Well, that information isn’t hard to find! The Idaho Lottery, unlike some other state lotteries, publishes that information daily on their website.

You’ll find a list of all their scratch games, the number of top and high-tier prizes remaining and the percentage of tickets sold for every single one of their current scratch games!

There are a lot of options, so we did a little leg work for you. We pulled the games with the best odds of winning at LEAST $50,000! If you’re out and about, these are the tickets you might consider selecting first!

Important Note: This list is up to date as of August 18, 2025. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

Author’s Note: If you’re viewing this article on Newsbreak, you may not be able to see the images and names of the lottery games we collected. Please click HERE to visit our website to see them if you need to.

10 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With the Best Odds of a HUGE Prize (August 2025) This list is up to date as of August 18, 2025.

