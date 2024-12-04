7 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With HUGE Jackpots Close to Hitting in December

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us. If we pulled up your bank account, how much damage did you do?

Retail Me Not recently released the results of their holiday spending survey for 2024. They say that this holiday season, the average person will spend $1,069. Even though inflation continues to play a role in how Idahoans budget, we’re not spending all of that money on gifts. When Retail Me Not split that number up, they discovered $717 will be spent on gifts for friends and family. The other $353? Well, it’s been a long year, you worked hard…and you’re treating yourself!

You’d feel a little less guilty about buying that dress, those shoes, the makeup or splurging on a blowout, just because, if you had a little extra cash in your pocket. Well, that money’s out there! You just have to know where to find it.

Canva + Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

You always joke that one day you’ll hit the lottery and it will be a game changer. What if we told you it’s not that hard? All you have to do is know which tickets have the biggest prizes and how close that particular game is to selling out. Searching those games out provides you the best chances of winning.

We know, we know. That sounds like a lot of work but the truth is that the Idaho Lottery makes finding that information easy! They list all of their scratch games, the number of top prizes left and the percentage of the game sold on their website and on their app.

That’s pretty cool, because not every state does that. We have friends in Ohio and Pennsylvania that are jealous because their state lotteries only list how many top prizes are left. You have no idea how close the tickets are to selling out.

So now, you know that information is available but we did a little bit of digging to put you in the right direction! We pulled the games with the best odds of winning at LEAST $50,000! If you’re out and about and see scratch games, here are the tickets you want to grab.

Important Note: This list is up to date as of December 4. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

8 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With the Best Odds of a HUGE Prize (December 2024) This list is up to date as of December 4, 2024! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart