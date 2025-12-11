LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Lindsey is a new single mom raising four kids and throughout 2025, she’s been navigating major turmoil and heartbreak. To afford essentials like making her house payments, buying groceries and keeping the lights on, she ended up selling a lot of personal belongings just to make ends meet.

Lindsey works full time and sacrifices everything to take care of her family. According to the letter we got, she’s strong-willed and determined. In fact the letter even said that she does superhuman things every single day to keep her family above water.

That’s why her neighbor, Ben, reached out to us. He’s been watching Lindsey push through a lot of difficult changes and wanted to make sure she was celebrated for everything she’s doing to hold her family together.

Sometimes when your life is filled with uncertainty, knowing that someone is in your corner gives you the faith you need to keep going and after reading Ben’s letter, we knew that’s what we needed to do for Lindsey.

Thanks to our listeners and some incredible community partners, we were able to drop off a Christmas Wish gift to help with groceries, gas and some Christmas shopping so she can still make the magic of Christmas happen for her kids.

She was rather surprised when we called with the news! You can hear the surprise when you click play below.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.