LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

A few months ago, Michelle, her husband Matthew, and their 13-year-old son lost their house to a fire. Michelle got the call that her house was on fire while she was at work. By the time she got home, fire crews were able to rescue the family dog but the rest of the home was almost a total loss. Since then, they’ve been struggling to get caught up financially while trying to replace all the belongings they lost.

Both Michelle and Matthew work full-time. They’re living with Matthew’s parents for now, but the financial burden of coming back from this tragedy has been heavy. That’s why Michelle’s mom reached out to us, hoping that the community could bring some joy to her daughter and her family after everything the family has been through this year.

Every year, Emma and her team Ardurra get together to help make the holidays happen for some of our Christmas Wish families. When they read this letter, they knew it was meant to be. The engineering office huddled up, collected donations and went shopping to help put smiles on Michelle and Matthew’s faces, provide some essentials so they can focus on rebuilding with less financial pressure and give them a chance to get back on their feet.

If you missed the second wish of Miracle Marathon Day 2025, you can hear it again when you push play below.