LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

We wrapped up our sixth and final Christmas Wish of Miracle Marathon Day by going to visit Chasity. She’s spent decades working in early childhood education, but always felt like her calling was to open her own nonprofit early learning center. Chasity was able to do that in Caldwell and has made some sacrifices to watch her dream become a reality. As the center gets off the ground, she’s not taking a salary.

Sadly, that means that medical bills are piling up at home. Crystal, the elf who nominated Chasity, shared with us that Chasity has been battling breast cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments. She’s got another surgery coming up right before Christmas.

Crystal was so touched by Chasity’s story when she met her for the first time that she hoped that we could help someone who’s been so dedicated to creating something meaningful for the community while navigating one of the hardest battles of her life. We couldn’t think of a more meaningful way to wrap up Christmas Wish 2025.

Thanks to the generosity of our listeners and some amazing community partners, we were able to support Chasity with essentials for both her home and her daycare kids. It was incredibly powerful to deliver this surprise at the facility that she’s so proud of.

If you missed the final Christmas Wish of Miracle Marathon Day, you can hear it by pushing play below.