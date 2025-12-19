Brittany and her two daughters did something incredibly brave this year. They were living in an unsafe situation and Brittany knew she had to do something to give the girls a better life. She called a friend and got a ride to where she has family. She got a job, a car and was invited to stay with an old friend for a bit.

Sadly, the job fell through. So did her housing but she didn’t give up. Her mom helped her get a hotel room. She started DoorDashing for up to 12 hours a day in order to earn enough to pay for additional nights at the hotel. It wasn’t perfect, but she was making it work.

That changed when she was in a car accident while picking one of her daughters up for school. The car being totaled meant no more DoorDashing and no way to pay for the hotel. She’s been able to arrange staying with a family member for now, but Brittany’s mom Ivy knew she could use some help.

She admires her daughter so much for not giving up when life keeps throwing her one curveball after another. We wanted to make it happen, so we reached out to Angela, our chief elf, with the National Association of Letter Carriers in Caldwell. They were thrilled to adopt Brittany and her girls and collected donations that would help alleviate the burden of paying for essentials like groceries. They also picked out some special gifts for Brittany and each of her girls.

With those gifts and the support of some other community sponsors, we were able to deliver Brittany a Christmas Wish that reminds her that things will get better. If you missed our third wish of Miracle Marathon Day, you can hear it now when you push play below.