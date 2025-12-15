LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Pebbles is a peer support provider who has spent her career helping people navigate behavioral health challenges. Every time she walked into work, you could feel her dedication and compassion for the people she served. Sadly, her life was turned upside down when statewide cuts led to more than 600 peer support specialists losing their jobs right before the holidays.

She’s working to complete training for a new job, but with very little time to secure new employment before Christmas, things have become very difficult. Pebbles is a single mom and is doing everything she can to stay strong for her son, but people who know her know that without a steady income she’s not just worried about how to create holiday magic but also the very real possibility of losing her housing.

That’s when Altan, who was Pebbles’ supervisor, reached out to us. She’s watched Pebbles invest so much of her energy into helping people rebuild their lives that she wanted to make sure that when Pebbles is the one who needs help, hope and stability she can find it.

Our listeners and some amazing community partners came together to make it happen. Thanks to their generosity, we were able to help with groceries, gas and essentials for Pebbles and her son so she can focus on getting back on her feet without immediate panic.

She had a feeling that something was up when we called, but didn’t know what was about to happen. You can listen to the surprise when you push play below!

