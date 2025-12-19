LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Jerisa is a single mom who's doing everything she can to build a stable, happy life for herself and her 12-year-old daughter. Just after spending every bit of her savings to secure a new place for the two of them to live, Jerisa was in a car accident. She’s now without the vehicle she relied on to get her to and from work.

It’s also been a hard year for her daughter. She started at a new school and hasn’t felt welcome there. In fact, Aaron, the friend that nominated Jerisa for a wish, called the relentless bullying she faces something “no child should ever have to face.” Jerisa’s doing everything she can to keep things bright and positive for her little girl, even with all the challenges she’s facing herself.

Aaron called Jersia one of the strongest, most selfless people he knows. She’s always the first to show up with a warm heart and small acts of kindness when her friends need someone to lean on. Jerisa’s a big believer in paying it forward, but Aaron knows that she could use a little help this holiday season as she and her daughter get settled into their new place.

Aaron said they’re moving into that new apartment with no presents, no decorations and no way to bring holiday magic into their home. He said that if anyone needs a Christmas miracle this year, it’s Jerisa and her daughter.

We agreed that they deserved a reminder that better days are coming and that people are cheering them on. Jerisa was our fifth stop on Miracle Marathon day. If you missed this special moment, you can hear it again when you push play below.