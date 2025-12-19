LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Jake lives with his little sister Doni and she’s been watching him go through one of the hardest years of his life. He’s legally blind due to a brain tumor that sat on his optic nerve as a child. It’s something he deals with every day. But this year, the challenges continued to pile up: financial pressure, life stressors and then he recently lost his emotional support animal, his cat, Lily.

It’s breaking Doni’s heart to watch her brother try to navigate the grief and weight of it all. She tries to pitch in where she can, but as she puts it, life has been really, really hard lately. She and Jake are here in Idaho, while their other two siblings are in Texas. That distance makes tough times feel even lonelier.

That’s why she reached out to us to see if we could put together something to let Jake know that he’s loved and cherished, especially at Christmas. She knows Jake deserves everything and she just wants this Christmas to be about him.

It was such a sweet letter and we were happy to make it happen. When we showed up, you’d never know how hard things had been for Jake. He was just so surprised and so excited, which tells you everything you need to know about his spirit.

Thanks to some amazing community partners and the generosity of our listeners, we were able to surprise Jake with some gift cards to help take off some of the financial pressure and help him get a warm Uber ride to work instead of walking every day. Sometimes those small conveniences make the biggest difference!

Did you miss the first of six wishes we granted on Miracle Marathon Day? Click play below to hear it now!