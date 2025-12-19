LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Earlier this year, Rebekah and her four children had to leave an unsafe situation. Now she’s navigating single motherhood with kids who range from one year to eight years old. Between managing the needs of four young kids and trying to keep the family financially stable, she’s struggling to stay afloat.

Emily’s so proud of her sister and has been watching Rebekah work tirelessly to provide for her family. She told us that her niece and nephews have been through some traumatic events that no child should have to experience and wanted to do something to help the family end a challenging year on a positive note that leaves them hopeful heading into the new year.

Emma and the elves at Ardurra decided to adopt a second family for Christmas Wish this year and started collecting donations around the office. They were able to put together a wish that not only will help Rebekah with essentials like groceries, gas, bills and diapers, but also included something special for each of the kids to open on Christmas morning.

The whole goal was to help provide this brave mom with some financial relief so she can focus on creating stability for her family without the constant worry of how to make ends meet. We hope that this small act of kindness was enough to remind Rebekah that people are rooting for her and that there is a better chapter ahead.

If you missed the surprise during Miracle Marathon Day, you can hear that fourth wish of the day when you push play below.