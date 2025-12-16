LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Cierra is living paycheck to paycheck, working full-time while taking college courses to become a nurse. She’s doing everything she can to keep rent paid and food on the table for herself and her 9-year-old daughter. After that, there’s not much left for anything else and Christmas feels impossible this year.

While she was sharing how overwhelmed she was feeling about the holidays this year with her mom, Cierra’s daughter overheard the conversation where she said “I don’t think I can do gifts for her this year.” She came into the room, comforted her mom and said “It’s ok, Mom. As long as I have my family with me, that’s enough.”

After that conversation, Cierra’s mom, Desiree, reached out to us to see if we could help. She knows that Cierra is an excellent mom who tries hard every day but there are often times where she feels like she’s failing. She sees how hard her daughter is working and how much pressure she’s under. A reminder that she’s not failing, but succeeding against incredible odds, would brighten her holiday spirit.

We shared her story with our elves at LandproDATA and Bailey Engineering and they were able to give Cierra something she desperately needed: relief and hope. This hardworking mom needed to hear that she’s doing enough and she is!

If you missed the surprise on the radio, you can hear it again when you click play below.

