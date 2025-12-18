LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Antonio and his wife, Crystal, are working two full-time jobs to support their family of five. Antonio is putting in over 60 hours a week just to keep them above water but even with all that work, the family is struggling to make sure they have the necessities.

To make matters worse, the transmission went out on one of their cars so now the couple has to share one car to get to and from work. It’s making everything more difficult, especially after their daughter had to be rushed to the hospital and has follow-up appointments for an iron deficiency. Between those appointments and their work schedules, navigating life with one car has become almost impossible.

Crystal tells us that Antonio is a loving father and husband who’s usually positive all the time, but lately she’s noticed him losing hope under the weight of it all. She reached out to us, hoping that we could deliver him a Christmas Wish that would remind him that his hard work matters and that his family is going to be okay.

Thanks to our generous listeners and some incredible community partners, we were able to help ease some of that pressure. We pitched in to help with groceries, gas and everyday expenses so he can focus on getting the car fixed and rental payments. We agreed that this hardworking dad deserves to see his efforts paying off!

If you missed the surprise, it was really adorable. You can hear it now by pushing play below.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.