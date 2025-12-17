LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Kyle was recently diagnosed with stage IV glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He’s already had surgery and is going through chemotherapy and radiation. He and his wife, Kaitlyn, are also pursuing integrative medical treatments but those aren’t covered by insurance. With the medical bills piling up and limited ability to work during this tough time, they’re facing enormous financial pressure.

But the hardest part isn’t the bills. The couple has a six-year-old daughter and they know that making memories this Christmas means everything to them as a family. Kyle’s biggest fear is leaving his daughter behind one day.

That’s why the mom of their daughter’s best friend reached out to us. She knew this family needed support and that this holiday season was especially important. Her wish for them was simple: help with essentials like gas and groceries, but more importantly, arrange some experiences the three of them could enjoy together.

With the support of our listeners and community partners, we were able to help ease some of their financial burden so they could put their money toward those treatments instead of essentials.

But the best gift of them all? We were able to find a published author who wants to help create a special memory book for their daughter filled with memories of all the fun times she’s had with her dad. That book’s also going to contain a professional photo session the family gets to do with a local photographer. It’s a gift that will last forever.

As you can imagine, this was a really emotional delivery and there wasn’t a dry eye in the studio or at Kyle’s house when we dropped off the surprise. If you missed it, you can hear it by pushing play below.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.