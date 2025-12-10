LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Sarah has been dealing with some major changes in 2025. She was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and has undergone three surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy. The medical bills are starting to pile up and to make matters harder, she became a single mom after her third treatment.

Now she’s trying to navigate her first Christmas in that new role while battling cancer. Joan, a close family friend, knows that Sarah could use some help this holiday season but would probably never ask for it herself.

When we connected, Sarah told us that she listens to LITE-FM every day so she knew that it was Christmas Wish season. When we asked her to guess who we got a Christmas Wish letter about this year, you could hear her smile through the phone when she said “I’m going to guess little old me.”

She wasn’t wrong! Thanks to the generosity of our listeners and some amazing community partners, we were able to help Sarah in a meaningful way. We brought gift cards to help with groceries, gas and everyday essentials so that Sarah could focus on recovery without worrying about the constant financial stress.

It was a really special moment and you can hear it for yourself when you push play below!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.